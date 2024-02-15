Saudi Annual Inflation Rate Hits 1.6 Pct In Jan. - Statistics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate reached 1.6 percent in January 2024, said Saudi General Authority for Statistics said Thursday.

The kingdom's inflation rate saw a slight rise in the reporting period versus 1.5 percent in December 2023, according to the authority's data.

The increase in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices by 7.8 percent, food and beverage prices by one percent, transportation by 1.1 percent, and miscellaneous personal goods and services by 1.1 percent were the reasons given by the authority for the rise. (end)

