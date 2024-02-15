Japan's GDP Down 0.4 Pct In Q4 - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Japan's economy shrank at an annualized pace of 0.4 percent in the October-December period of 2023 for the second straight quarterly contraction, chiefly due to weak consumer spending and business investment amid inflation, government showed Thursday.

The negative growth followed a revised 3.3 percent annualized fall in the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.

The index indicates Japan's economy is in "technical recession," which is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) declined 0.1 percent in the three months ended December 31 from the July-September period.

Personal spending, which makes up more than half of Japan's GDP, declined 0.2 percent from the preceding three-month period, as continued price hikes weighed on consumer demand. Corporate capital spending, another key pillar of domestic demand, also slid 0.1 percent.

In regard to foreign demand, exports grew 2.6 percent from the previous three months, buoyed by inbound tourism. In the whole of 2023, GDP expanded 1.9 percent, growing for the third straight year.

"Personal consumption lacks strength as wage hikes have not kept up with price increases. In terms of capital investment, it takes time for solid investment plans to turn into actual investments," Economic Revitalization Minister Yoshitaka Shindo told a press conference after the Cabinet released GDP data.

"As soon as possible, Japan should proceed with further structural reform and create a stage where new economic growth can be achieved," said Shindo.

GDP is the total value of goods and services produced domestically.

Meanwhile, in nominal GDP terms, Japan slipped below Germany to the world's fourth-largest economy last year, data showed. Japan's nominal 2023 GDP, unadjusted for inflation, totaled about JPY 592 trillion, or USD 4.2 trillion based on last year's average exchange rate, compared with USD 4.5 trillion for Germany. (end)

