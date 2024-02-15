Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results For Q4 And FY2023

Earnings FY2023 Trend Micro

CEO of Trend Micro, Eva Chen



Increase of 11% globally in net sales, at actual currency in 2023

Realized US$40+ million in savings to drive 14% operating margin in 2023

Increase of 19% in subscription annual recurring revenue exceeding US$784 million in Q4 Increase of 18% protected enterprise assets, now totaling over 77+ million in Q4

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated

(TYO: 4704 ;TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, ending December 31, 2023, by reporting 5% and 11% respectively for year-over-year (YoY) net sales growth at actual currency.



As a part of its commitment to driving growth in both the top and bottom line, the company realized $US40+ million in savings and delivered 14% operating margin* in 2023. A restructuring charge in the fourth quarter, including operational expense efficiencies from supply chain optimization, data center and office space adjustments, and a 2% headcount reduction, sets the stage for increased performance in 2024.

Enterprise customers experiencing simplified security and reduced risk outcomes led to the 19% increase in subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the fourth quarter, now exceeding US $784 million.

Recent accolades from industry analysts for platform technology advancements contributed to driving an 18% year-over-year increase in protected instances, with Trend's cybersecurity platform now protecting over 77 million enterprise assets across 500,000+ global customers in 175+ countries.

Signals of ongoing demand for its generative-AI driven platform, Trend Vision OneTM, were seen in attach rate now at 34% of customers and +64% YoY increase in sales to support security operations centers (SOC).

"In the face of predicting and preventing risks across the expanding attack surface of every organization, Trend Micro team members are focused on our customers as a trusted cyber risk advisor and on demonstrating operational efficiency to our investors," said Trend Micro CEO and co-founder Eva Chen.



The company completed a powerful combination of special dividends and an increase in share buybacks as a part of its corporate transformation to optimize its balance sheet and cash levels.

For this quarter, Trend Micro posted consolidated net sales of US$439 million (147.84 JPY =1USD). The company posted operating income of US$20 million.

Based on information currently available to the company, consolidated net sales for the year ending

December 31, 2024, is expected to be US$1,843 million (based on an exchange rate of 147 JPY = 1 USD.)

Operating income and net income are expected to be US$359 million and US$235 million, respectively.



Key business updates in Q4 2023

Trusted : Trend is a trusted partner to the customers and communities that it serves.



Recognized as Customer's Choicei and a Magic Quadrantii

leader for the 18th consecutive year by Gartner, reflecting the value being delivered by its platform

Achieved market share leadership noted by IDC for the 5th consecutive year

iii

for the company's single cybersecurity platform Secured leadership placement recognition in multiple Forrester Wave evaluationsiv

for the innovative capabilities of its platform

Global : Trend has the most geographically diverse customer base in the industry, with millions of sensors powering the Trend Vision One platform for superior attack surface risk management.



Achieved FedRAMP authorization, a gold standard in global compliance, across Trend's cybersecurity platform

Launched revised worldwide partner program to accelerate business growth for partners through exceptional value to end customers with advanced managed services Held company-wide employee AI contest, co-sponsored by Microsoft, to advance culture of innovation and AI for business efficiency

Innovative:

Trend nurtures a culture of innovation to drive advancements across its cybersecurity platform.



Expanded marketplace channels support by introducing its platform listings on the Azure Marketplace and Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

Released industry's first AI cybersecurity assistant within the platform to address needs of SOC teams by reducing complexity and accelerating security operations Launched the first integration of cloud risk management and extended detection and response across an entire attack surface to eliminate threats and prevent breaches

New Patents Filed

Trend Micro was awarded the following patents in Q4 2023: