Allot Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results



Financial Highlights



Fourth quarter revenues were $24.3 million and full-year 2023 revenues were $93.2 million;

SECaaS revenues were $3.2 million for Q4 and $10.6 million for FY 2023, up 41.5% and 48.4% year-over-year respectively.

December 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $12.7 million; Q4 GAAP net loss was $18.3 million and non-GAAP net loss was $16.4 million, including a credit loss provision for 2 specific customers of approximately $9 million; the full year 2023 GAAP net loss was $62.8 million and non-GAAP net loss was $53.3 million, including a credit loss provision of approximately $23 million;

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, management expectations are as follows:



Full-year 2024 non-GAAP operating profit and free cash flow

breakeven Continued double-digit growth of SECaaS revenues and ARR

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot , commented, "2023 represented a year with significant challenges on multiple fronts. While the macro economic environment and service provider spending remain challenging, we are controlling what we can control. As we announced in prior quarters, we have taken aggressive actions to align our expense footprint with the expected revenue level going ahead. Our goal is to bring the business back to profitability

while investing in our long-term growth engine, Security as a Service (SECaaS)."

The Company also announces that Mr. Manuel Echanove is stepping down from the Board to focus on other opportunities.

Q4 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $24.3 million, a decrease of 26.3% compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million (gross margin of 46.8%), a 47.9% decline compared with $21.9 million (gross margin of 66.3%) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.6 million (gross margin of 51.7%), a 43.7% decline compared with $22.4 million (gross margin of 67.7%) in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter gross margin level was negatively impacted by a one-time write-off.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18.3 million, or $0.48 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million, or $0.43 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. A credit loss provision for 2 specific customers of approximately $9 million increased the fourth quarter expenses.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2023 were $93.2 million, a 24.1% decrease compared to $122.7 million in 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2023 was $52.7 million (gross margin of 56.6%), a 36.5% decline compared with $82.9 million (gross margin of 67.5%) in 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2023 was $55.5 million (gross margin of 59.6%), a 34.4% decline compared with $84.7 million (gross margin of 69%) in 2022.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2023 was $62.8 million, or $1.66 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $32.0 million, or $0.87 per basic share, in 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2023 was $53.3 million, or $1.41 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $23.2 million, or $0.63 per basic share, in 2022. A credit loss provision of approximately $23 million increased the 2023 expenses.

Cash, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of December 31, 2023, totaled $54.9 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding one-time items, and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of Dec. 2023 and multiplied by 12).

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

