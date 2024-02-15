Putin choses between Trump, Biden

(MENAFN) In a notable statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed Moscow's preferred outcome for the upcoming United States presidential election during an interview on the sidelines of the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow. Putin, while emphasizing Russia's non-interference in internal American affairs, was asked about his preference between the incumbent President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump. In a straightforward response, Putin asserted that Biden would be a more favorable choice for Russia due to his experience and predictability as a seasoned politician. However, he also added that Russia would collaborate with any leader who gains the confidence of the American people.



During the discussion, Putin addressed media reports regarding concerns about Biden's cognitive decline, dismissing them by stating he had not observed such issues during their meeting in Switzerland three years ago. Putin remarked humorously about incidents like Biden allegedly hitting his head coming out of a helicopter, suggesting that such occurrences are not uncommon and emphasizing that he is not a doctor.



While emphasizing Moscow's focus on Washington's policy, which Putin described as "harmful and mistaken," the Russian president also commented on recent statements made by Trump regarding NATO members and their defense spending commitments. Putin's insights into the United States election dynamics and his preference for a leader who can secure the confidence of the American people add an intriguing dimension to the geopolitical landscape, raising questions about the potential impact on United States-Russia relations and global affairs.



MENAFN15022024000045015687ID1107855820