JUI-F Chief Rejects Pakistan's Election Results, Calls For Nationwide Protests

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected Pakistan's election results on Wednesday, alleging they were“rigged”.

Following a significant defeat in the recent elections, the JUI-F has called for nationwide protests against what they perceive as electoral manipulation by“anti-Islamic forces”.

Despite the setback, Fazl urged Nawaz Sharif to join the opposition benches instead of forming a government.

He voiced concerns about the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) role, which he claimed had been questionable since the beginning.

“Today, our central committee met, which has rejected the election results and expressed reservations about the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, but JUI-F will play its role in the parliament and will attend it with reservations,” he said addressing a press conference.

Fazl accused“anti-Islamic forces” of manipulating the election process and reiterated the party's commitment to strong relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, despite alleged opposition from the United States and Israel.

Asserting JUI-F as an ideological force unwilling to compromise on national issues, Fazl declared a movement towards greater goals, criticizing the ECP's role since the beginning.

According to Pakistan's The Tribune, he alleged widespread bribery in the election results and claimed that party candidates and workers faced threats and intimidation.

Fazl accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of being under the establishment's control, stating that the entire election process was manipulated.

He declared a nationwide protest movement advocating for democracy, criticizing the influence of bribes on election outcomes and emphasizing decision-making beyond parliamentary confines.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram