ANY.RUN Threat Intelligence Tool Updates To Improve Security Incident Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY is committed to demonstrating the advanced search capabilities of its Threat Intelligence Lookup Tool and how it can help users enhance their security incident response. By leveraging the platform's extensive database of interactive analysis sessions, security teams can connect isolated indicators to specific threats, enabling them to respond faster and more accurately.

The Threat Intelligence Lookup Tool works by indexing and analyzing data from millions of public interactive analysis sessions, known as "tasks," which are run in the ANY sandbox by the platform's vast community of over 300,000 researchers and 300 enterprises. This wealth of data enables security teams to quickly and accurately identify threats and respond to security incidents.

In addition, ANY has recently analyzed a practical example of a phishing attack based on a real scenario which serves as a valuable demonstration of the platform's capabilities. This example illustrates how the Threat Intelligence Lookup Tool can be a critical asset for cybersecurity analysts in identifying and mitigating phishing attacks.

With the launch of the Threat Intelligence Lookup Tool, ANY continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity. By empowering security teams with advanced search capabilities, ANY is helping organizations respond to security incidents more effectively, ultimately enhancing their overall security posture.

Learn more in ANY's blog post.

Veronika Trifonova

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube