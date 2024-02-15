Powering The Future: Insights Into The Automotive Powertrain Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape,by Wheel drive and by Vehicle type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive powertrain delivers power to the vehicle with the help of multiple components working together. Power is generated by engine and then transferred to axles through transmission. Powertrain components consist of engine, transmission, differentials, and driveshaft. In a wider sense, the powertrain includes all of the components used to transform stored energy into kinetic energy for propulsion purposes. Powertrain is a vital in vehicle operation as without it, the vehicle could experience a breakdown. With rise in production of vehicles, the automotive powertrain market is increasing significantly.

COVID – 19 Scenario Analysis:

. The novel coronavirus is escalating threat on economies around the world. Besides the shutdown of industries has impacted in revenue generation and recession.

. Additionally, due to the impact of COVID-19 and the implication of strict physical distancing norms will anticipate considerable decrease in use of public transport.

. Moreover, the production of automotive powertrain market has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.

. With consumer preference shifting toward essential items, sales of new vehicles will drop significantly.

. However, shared mobility concept will stop and consumer will prefer cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution. This will increase the consumer preference toward hybrid vehicle due to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness factors. This will surge the automotive powertrain market growth.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysi

The rising demand for high-performance vehicles is driving the automotive powertrain market growth. Additionally, the growing trend for engine downsizing to reduce fuel efficiency and emission is expected to increase the sales of automotive powertrain. Likewise, stringent emission norms in various countries have propelled the demand for superior powertrain. Moreover, the need for enhanced driving dynamics is driving the market growth. However, high cost associated for sustainable powertrain system is hampering the market growth. Furthermore, high demand for four-wheel drive is proliferating market growth.

The automotive powertrain market trends are as follows:

Electric powertrain

With rising number of electric vehicles forecasted in coming years, the demand for E-powertrain will boost. The e-Powertrain eliminates the need for an internal combustion engine. E-powertrain consist of inverter, high-power electric motor, reduction drive and power delivery module (PDM). In 2018, BMW unveiled its new i-lineup, powered by plug-in hybrid as well as electric powertrain.

Increasing adoption of 4-wheel drive

In the 4WD (Four-wheel drive), the engine sends power to the transmission, which is then split into the front and wheel axles. The torque gets transferred to the all wheels simultaneously. 4WD is highly advantageous on off-road driving. Additionally, has greater torque which can pull heavy loads at slow speeds. Moreover, when the roads are muddy, the 4WD is extremely effective. Most luxury SUVs are equipped with 4WD nowadays.

Key Market Players

. Toyota Motor Corporation

. GKN PLC

. General Motors Company

. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

. Hyundai Motor Corporation

. Ford Motor Company

. Volkswagen Ag

. Borgwarner Inc.

. JTEKT Corporation

. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

