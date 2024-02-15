(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil, the UAE, and Azerbaijan have joined forces in a new alliance to fight global warming.



They announced this partnership on Wednesday. They call themselves the "Trio." Their goal is to take action against the planet's rising temperatures .



Marina Silva, Brazil's Environment and Climate Change Minister, made the announcement. She used social media to share the news.



The partnership was born out of cooperation with the COP28 conference. The UAE leads it now. Azerbaijan and Brazil will follow.



Silva spoke at a special event to launch this alliance. She talked about the need for a shift in how we use energy.







This shift follows the Paris Agreement's guidelines. It's crucial for keeping warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius.



The minister said these countries will start changing their investments and policies. They aim to stop using fossil fuels soon.

Brazil, UAE, Azerbaijan: Global Trio Forms to Tackle Climate Change

They also plan to boost renewable energy threefold by 2030. Silva warned that ignoring these steps could harm our climate forever.



She stressed the importance of quick action. The world will watch how these countries turn plans from the COP28 into real results.



This partnership shows a global commitment to a healthier planet. By working together, these nations aim to impact climate change significantly.

