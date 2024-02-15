Uruguay Sees Small Industry Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Uruguay's industry ticked up by 0.6% from the year before; the rise came mainly from more paper and food goods made.



The National Institute of Statistics (INE) shared these findings.



The "Paper Manufacturing and Paper Products" sector led the way. It jumped 23.1%, adding 2.3% to overall growth.



Right behind it, food goods making went up by 3.8%. This boost added another 1.6% to the mix, the monthly report from the INE showed.



Yet, not all news was good. The oil refining and car-making sectors fell sharply. They dropped 30.9% and 16.8%, pulling the average down by 1.8% and 0.6% in that order.



December saw a 7.8% dip in industry activity, a stark contrast to 2022's same month.



This slowdown is notable. It's a big change from the 3.6% and 12.3% growth seen in 2022 and 2021, respectively. These shifts show how dynamic the sector is.







Looking forward, Uruguay's leaders expect a 1.3% economic uptick in 2023. They will confirm this in March.



For 2024, they hope for a 3.7% rise. These projections underscore the nation's efforts to balance and grow its economy amid challenges.

Background

This modest growth reflects the resilience of Uruguay's manufacturing sector amid global challenges.



The paper and food industries have proven to be strong pillars. Their performance highlights the country's ability to adapt and thrive.



Historically, Uruguay's economy has shown similar patterns of resilience. Past years witnessed fluctuations, yet the nation always found ways to rebound.



The downturn in oil refining and car manufacturing signals broader global issues. These include changing energy demands and shifts in automotive markets.



However, Uruguay's proactive steps towards diversification hint at a promising future. The government's forecasts for 2023 and 2024 reveal confidence in recovery and growth.



This optimism is rooted in the country's history of overcoming economic hurdles.

