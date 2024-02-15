Record Air Travel Growth In Latin America And Caribbean

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the skies of Latin America and the Caribbean buzzed with activity as a staggering 451.6 million passengers chose to fly, marking a 13.3% increase from the previous year.



This growth not only surpassed 2022's figures but also outdid 2019's by 3.9%.



The Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA , headquartered in Panama, shared these insights.



This achievement marks a record high for the region. After consistent growth from 2010, the pandemic abruptly stopped this trend in 2020. Now, air travel is on the rise again.



The Caribbean led the surge in 2023. It saw a 20% jump in passenger numbers, a 15% increase in flights, and a 16% rise in seat capacity from the year before.



José Ricardo Botelho, ALTA's Executive Director, finds these results promising. He believes there is potential for even greater success.







Botelho argues that with fewer obstacles, the industry could soar higher. He advocates for improved efficiency.



This includes modernizing laws and revising taxes, fees, and contributions. Incentives could also play a role.



December's figures further highlight this growth, with a 6.3% increase in passenger volume from December 2022.



It became the year's second busiest month, also up 3.3% from December 2019.



This growth added 2.4 million passengers, 1.5 million of whom were from markets outside the region.



Looking at specific countries, Colombia welcomed 49.5 million passengers, a 2.8% increase.



Brazil saw over 100 million passengers, nearing its 2019 activity. The Dominican Republic outdid its previous year by 13%, setting a new high.



These numbers underscore the region's vibrant recovery and the importance of further enhancing the air travel environment.



Such progress could unlock even greater achievements, making air travel more accessible and efficient across Latin America and the Caribbean.

