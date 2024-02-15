Transfer Talks For Pavón Between Atlético-MG And Grêmio

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético-MG and Grêmio have started discussions about the transfer of Cristian Pavón, the Argentine forward who has been a key player for Atlético-MG over two seasons.



Grêmio is looking to bolster its attacking lineup and sees Pavón as a fitting addition. Yet, there's no official bid on the table.



Grêmio is on a tight schedule, aiming to secure two new players by week's end, with a focus on an attacking winger.



Pavón is high on their list. Initial talks with Atlético-MG revolve around a potential purchase, as reported by Cesar Luis Merlo, an Argentine journalist.



Pavón's journey with Atlético-MG began in July 2022, with a contract lasting until late 2026.



His tenure with the team has seen him play 72 matches, netting five goals and providing 12 assists. In the 2024 season, he's been active in all four matches.







This negotiation phase is a testament to the dynamic and strategic planning prevalent in Brazilian football's transfer market.



Clubs constantly search for talent that can enhance their competitive edge, balancing tactical needs with financial constraints.

Background

Pavón's potential move is part of a broader trend in Brazilian football, where clubs strategically invest in talent to stay competitive.



These negotiations reflect the global nature of football transfers, with players moving across continents.



Atlético-MG's history of nurturing Argentine talent underscores this trend, demonstrating the club's international scouting capabilities.

