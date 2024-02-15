Severe weather claims life, causes power outages in Victoria, Australia

(MENAFN) Officials reported that in Australia's state of Victoria, at least one individual lost their life, while hundreds of others experienced power outages on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions.



These conditions encompassed storms, high winds, lightning, and bushfires, which have afflicted the state since late Tuesday.



The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action mentioned that while crews from electricity networks have successfully "restored power to a large number of properties following yesterday’s severe storms, about 250,000 homes and businesses are still without power in Victoria due to storm damage, down from a peak of 530,000 yesterday (Tuesday) evening."



Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio stated that Victoria seen “one of the largest outage events in the state's history,” a US news agency mentioned in its report.



Victorian Prime Minister Jacinta Allan confirmed that one dairy farmer tragically lost their life in Mirboo North as a result of the storms that struck South Gippsland on Tuesday night.



“Given the extent of the widespread damage, it may take days, if not weeks, to restore electricity to all of those impacted,” the energy department declared.



The extreme weather has affected numerous mobile phone communication towers as well, prompting authorities to expedite efforts to restore the cell phone network.

