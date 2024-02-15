US stocks recover slightly after concerns regarding inflation

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US stocks rebounded, recouping some of the losses from the prior day's significant declines prompted by higher-than-expected inflation figures, which raised concerns about the Federal Reserve's potential delay in implementing its first interest rate cut of the year.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of 151 points, or 0.4 percent, reaching 38,424. This recovery followed a 1.35 percent drop on Tuesday, marking its worst daily performance since last March.



Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose by 47 points, or 0.96 percent, closing at 5,000, after experiencing a 1.37 percent decline in the previous session.



The Nasdaq surged by 203 points, or 1.3 percent, concluding at 15,859, following a 1.8 percent decline the day before.



Tuesday's significant selloff was attributed to US consumer inflation figures surpassing expectations, sparking concerns that the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut might be postponed.



The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, declined by 9.3 percent to 14.37, after surging by 13.8 percent to 15.85 at the close of Tuesday's session.



In terms of bonds, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose by 3.7 percent to 4.324 percent on Tuesday but experienced a decrease of 0.16 percent to 4.260 percent on Wednesday.



The dollar index decreased by 0.26 percent to 104.69, while the euro saw a slight increase of 0.09 percent to USD1.0733 against the greenback.



In the commodities market, precious metals displayed mixed performance, with gold edging up by 0.06 percent to USD1,993 per ounce, while silver remained flat at USD22.37.



Oil rates witnessed a slight decline, with global benchmark Brent crude slipping by 0.07 percent to USD81.45 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude decreasing by 0.04 percent to USD76.53.

