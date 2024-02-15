Former Netherlands citizen Quincy Promes receives 6-year prison sentence for drug trafficking

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Quincy Promes has been sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking, as reported by Dutch media.



The former Netherlands and Ajax Amsterdam player received the sentence in absentia from an Amsterdam court.



The charges stem from allegations that Promes was involved in smuggling at least 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds) of cocaine through the port of Antwerp in Belgium in 2020.



According to reports, telephone taps provided evidence indicating Promes' direct involvement in cocaine trafficking, as cited in court documents. Another suspect also received the same sentence in connection with the case.



Currently playing for Russian football club Spartak Moscow, Promes, 32, denied the charges against him, according to his defense team. Despite his denial, the court issued an arrest warrant for him. Promes has previously played for Dutch powerhouse Ajax and Sevilla in Spain.



Primarily positioned on the left flank, Promes has had a successful career, scoring 114 goals in 235 matches for Spartak Moscow across two different stints.



He notably won the Russian championship with Spartak Moscow in 2017. Additionally, Promes represented the Netherlands in international football, scoring seven goals in 50 appearances from 2014 to 2021, including during EURO 2020.

