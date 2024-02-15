Leaders of Canada, Australia, New Zealand push for urgent ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) The leaders of Canada, Australia, along with New Zealand have issued a joint statement on Thursday, urging for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, in response to reports regarding Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.



“We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic,” the declaration by the premiers of the three nations mentioned.



“An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed.”



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Wednesday that Israel would proceed with a military operation against Hamas in Rafah, the final sanctuary for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, after permitting civilians to evacuate the area.



While a statement advised Israel against conducting the offensive, it emphasized that any ceasefire could not be “one sided,” requiring Hamas to disarm and promptly release all remaining hostages.



Additionally, the leaders highlighted the International Court of Justice's ruling in January, stemming from a genocide case initiated by South Africa, which asserted Israel's obligation to safeguard civilians and provide essential humanitarian aid and services.

MENAFN15022024000045015839ID1107855774