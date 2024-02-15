Jeff Bezos executes sale of over USD4B worth of his shares in Amazon

(MENAFN) In recent days, Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, has executed the sale of more than USD4 billion (£3.2 billion) worth of his shares in the e-commerce giant.



According to filings with federal regulators, Bezos divested nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock, totaling over USD2 billion (£1.58 billion), on both February 7 and 8.



These shares were packaged into five separate blocks, each ranging from one million to more than 3.2 million shares, collectively valued at just over USD2.04 billion (£1.62 billion).



Prior to this latest round of sales, Bezos had also disposed of an additional 12 million shares for a similar total amount, as indicated by regulatory filings. Amazon had previously announced that Bezos intended to sell up to 50 million of his shares in the company, amounting to an estimated market value of USD8.4 billion (£6.65 billion).



The sale plan, which was initiated on November 8 of the preceding year, is scheduled to be completed by January 31, 2025, in accordance with the details outlined in Amazon's latest annual report.



This significant divestment of shares by Bezos underscores his ongoing strategic financial maneuvers and highlights his continued involvement in shaping the financial trajectory of one of the world's most prominent technology firms.



