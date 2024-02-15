UK train drivers at 5 firms vote to extend strike action for additional 6 months

(MENAFN) According to the union ASLEF, train drivers at five UK companies have voted to extend their strike action for an additional six months.



The affected workers hail from Chiltern, c2c, East Midlands, Northern, and TransPennine railway companies. Unions are obligated to conduct re-ballots every six months to gauge continued support for industrial action.



ASLEF also announced that train drivers at Northern and LNER will go on strike on 1 March and will enforce a ban on overtime for three days, marking a separate dispute from the national pay disagreement.



The strikes in December caused significant disruption to services, and the likelihood of further strike days being scheduled is high.



ASLEF's leader, Mick Whelan, characterized the extension of strike action as a clear rejection of the offer presented in April of the previous year, which the union deemed as unreasonable.



Despite the government's assertion that the offer was fair and would raise the average driver's salary from £60,000 to £65,000 for a 35-hour, four-day week, ASLEF maintains that drivers have not seen a pay increase in nearly five years.



The union expressed willingness to engage in discussions with the transport secretary or rail minister regarding a new offer but reiterated that drivers would not opt for additional strikes if they considered the offer acceptable.

