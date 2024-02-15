(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced its strategic partnership with Soroco, an AI company.



Soroco & Happiest Minds Technologies partner to redefine 'The Future of Work' with AI

Through this partnership with Soroco, Happiest Minds brings intelligence to automation discovery with process and task mining. Leveraging Soroco's flagship Scout AI model, which generates a work graph (a map of hidden pain points teams face and their impact on business outcomes), and their combined expertise in graph technology and digital automation solutions, the partnership aims to help organizations solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency and cost savings, and ultimately discover, monitor, and improve their operational processes.

Ram

Mohan, CEO, Infrastructure Management and Security Services, Happiest Minds, said, "Happiest Minds has always believed in forging the right kind of strategic partnerships in the industry to deliver cutting-edge technology and superior digitally engineered platforms. We foresee a long-standing association with Soroco on our Automation and AI-led services. We hope together, we innovate and deliver futuristic solutions and services that will help our customers transform their technology ecosystem and meet their business goals."

Samson David, CEO, Soroco, said, "We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance with Happiest Minds. Their expertise in digital transformation seamlessly aligns with customers leveraging Soroco's Scout AI model to gain unparalleled visibility into operational bottlenecks. This enables us, together, to deliver exceptional enterprise outcomes-increasing revenues, reducing costs, enhancing overall experiences, and managing risks."

Ramu MR, Vice President and Head of CoE, Digital Process Automation, Happiest Minds,

said, "We at Happiest Minds continuously aim to support our customers digitize their businesses leveraging digital enablers with a consultative approach. The partnership with Soroco will enable us to reduce time to value by offering innovative solutions bridging potential digital hotspots, application scaling, and unified process intelligence leveraging its AI-driven work graph platform, Scout. We are confident that this strategic partnership will mutually drive faster digital transformation maturity attainment to our current and future customers to become more efficient and more effective."

Commenting on this partnership,

Munjal Jhala, VP, Global Head of Channels & Alliance at Soroco,

said, "This alliance aligns perfectly with our mission to change how the world gets work done. By leveraging our flagship Scout AI model and combining it with Happiest Minds' digital transformation expertise, we are poised to achieve tangible business results. We look forward to a successful and transformative collaboration that brings cutting-edge solutions to our customers, setting new benchmarks in the realm of AI & Automation."

Happiest Minds has continuously been at the forefront of embracing new technologies and adopting innovative methods to put these technologies to best use. The newest business unit, 'Generative AI Business Services (GBS),' is proof of that. Happiest Minds has also been recognized among the Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM and Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM for Building a Culture of Innovation 2023, which stands as a testament to the grit and determination with which the organization operates.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

(NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables

digital

transformation

for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as:

artificial intelligence , blockchain , cloud ,

digital process automation ,

internet of things ,

robotics/drones,

security ,

virtual/ augmented reality ,

etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EdTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds, is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About Soroco

Soroco is on a mission to change how the world gets work done. Powered by multiple patents, its flagship product, the Scout AI model, generates a work graph - a map of hidden pains teams experience at work and their impact on business outcomes. Today, this graph drives productivity improvements in 100s of organizations globally, including several Fortune 500 companies. Soroco has been featured in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Fortune, and was listed on Bloomberg's list of ideas that defined 2022. With operations spanning Boston, London, and Bangalore, Soroco was founded by alumni of Harvard, MIT, and Carnegie Mellon.

