Alm. Brand – Report On Trading In Alm. Brand A/S Shares By Executives And Their Related Parties


2/15/2024 4:46:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and according to a power of attorney given by Rasmus Werner Nielsen, Alm. Brand A/S is required to file information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.

Please see attached report.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations, Rating & ESG Reporting - Mobile no. +45 20 25 54 69

