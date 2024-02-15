Drone Package Delivery Market 2022-2031 : Growth, Size ($ 32.1 Billion), Industry Trends, Top Companies, Global Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a report entitled“Drone Package Delivery Market .” The report states that the global market for drone package delivery was valued at $0.94 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3%. This comprehensive report delves into the detailed statistics of the market by examining key segments, dynamics, regional analysis, leading players, and their business strategies to grow potentially, as well as the analysis of Porter's five forces that help organizations overcome obstacles and identify new opportunities.

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Segmentation :

Leading Players in the Market :

Wingcopter GmbH

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Wing Aviation LLC

DroneScan

PINC Solutions

Matternet Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Zipline International Inc.

Workhorse Group

Flytrex Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

By Drone Type :

Hybrid

Rotary wing

Fixed wing

By Range :

Long range

Short range



By End-Use :

Retail and E-commerce

Logistics

Food and beverage

Healthcare and pharmaceutical

Others

By Package Size :

Greater than 5 kilograms

Between 2 kilograms and 5 kilograms

Less than 2 kilograms

By Operation Mode :

Partially autonomous

Remotely piloted

Fully autonomous

By Region :

Europe : (Spain, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the remaining part of Europe)

North America : (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Latin America : (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and the rest part of Latin America, and Africa)

Middle East : (United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the rest part of the Middle East)

Asia-Pacific : (Australia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the remaining part of Asia Pacific)

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Definition :

A package delivery drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used to move goods. There are three sorts of package delivery drones: rotor drones, fixed-wing drones, and hybrid drones. These forms of drones are becoming considerably famous as they can keep away from traffic jams and supply applications on time. Logistics transportation organizations and Cargo are increasingly using drones to supply goods to rural areas. The aggregate of vertical take-off (VAT) and high-speed flight abilities of a drone make it suitable for plenty of transport alternatives. In addition, the developing investments in food delivery platforms, e-commerce organizations, and so on. are also contributing to the growth of this market.

Furthermore, technological improvements which include the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are set to become the next generation technology of delivery drone prospects. The increasing number of fast-food restaurants and fast-service aggregators is driving the sales of the market. The small size of the airframe structure, motion sensing, durability, and geo-location are driving the demand in this market. Medical emergency providers rely on these drones to deliver life-saving medical supplies on time at a rapid rate. Logistics and transportation, agriculture, retail, and healthcare organizations endeavor to integrate drone delivery into their business models for consistent and successful implementation of same-day package delivery.

Growth of the global drone package delivery market has propelled, owing to rise in demand for time-efficient delivery service, rise in demand for drones in last mile delivery, and technological advancements. However, limited operational bandwidth of drones, cybersecurity issues associated with drones, and short flying duration of drone hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, revamped government regulatory framework is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

Several use cases of drone services have been developed and utilized by drone service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation times and minimize infection exposure.

Various countries with the foundations of a drone-friendly environment were able to quickly mobilize the technology from the start of the pandemic. These countries were able to incorporate drone service into the COVID-19 response activities owing to enabling factors such as regulation, skills, resources, social & political acceptance and capacity. Moreover, authorities were using drones for delivery of medicines, especially in rural areas, which lack open communication channels for health information.

Presently, companies are focusing on developing drone delivery network for rapid transport of medical goods at city level, which supplements the growth of the segment. For instance, in November 2021, in India, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) developed an octocopter multirotor drone, which was used to deliver COVID-19 vaccine from one primary health center (PHC) to another in Bengaluru. This octocopter multirotor drone delivered 50 vials of COVID-19 vaccine along with syringes in a special container from Chandapura PHC to Haragadde PHC.

