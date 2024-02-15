Iranian banking system pays USD86.16B of facilities in first 10 months

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced that during the initial 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, the Iranian banking system disbursed facilities totaling 43.08 quadrillion rials, equivalent to approximately USD86.16 billion. This marks a notable increase of 26.9 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



According to an Iranian news agency, the majority of these facilities, totaling 3.508 quadrillion rials or about USD70.16 billion USD, constituting 81.4 percent of the total, were allocated to business owners, encompassing both real and legal entities. Meanwhile, a sum of 8.0 quadrillion rials, approximately USD16 billion USD, equivalent to 18.6 percent of the total facilities disbursed, was directed towards final consumers, predominantly households.



Among the various forms of facilities provided, working capital emerged as a significant component, with a total of 26.53 quadrillion rials, approximately USD53.06 billion USD, disbursed across all economic sectors. This amount represented 75.6 percent of the total facilities extended to business owners, underlining the crucial role of working capital in sustaining economic activities and fostering growth within Iran's diverse sectors.



The substantial increase in facility disbursements underscores the ongoing efforts of the Iranian banking system to support economic development and address the financial needs of businesses and consumers alike. As such, these figures reflect the evolving dynamics of Iran's financial landscape and the resilience of its banking sector amidst changing economic conditions.

