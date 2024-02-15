TEDPIX loses 11,787 points on Wednesday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which stands as the primary index of Iran's stock market, experienced a notable decline.



The TSE, recognized as one of the pivotal financial institutions in Iran, witnessed a decrease of 11,787 points, equivalent to a 0.56 percent drop, settling at a total of 2,078,530 points. This decline marked the fifth day of trading within the Iranian calendar week, reflecting ongoing fluctuations within the nation's economic landscape.



It's worth noting that the Tehran Stock Exchange is not the sole financial platform within Iran's economic framework.



Alongside TSE, there exist three other notable exchanges: The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). Each of these exchanges plays a distinct role within Iran's financial sector, facilitating trading and investment activities across various sectors of the economy.



Despite its prominence, the Tehran Stock Exchange remains subject to the dynamics of global and domestic economic factors, contributing to the fluctuation of stock prices and market indices.



The recent decline observed within the TSE underscores the inherent volatility and sensitivity of Iran's financial markets, highlighting the need for investors and stakeholders to navigate these fluctuations with caution and strategic foresight.

