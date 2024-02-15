British economy officially enters recession as GDP shrinks

(MENAFN) Official figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirm that the British economy has formally entered a recession, as defined by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. The latest ONS data reveals that gross domestic product (GDP), a crucial gauge of economic activity, contracted by 0.3 percent during the period from October to December, falling below economists' expectations. This downturn follows a previous negative growth of 0.1 percent recorded in the preceding three-month period from July to September.



The unexpected severity of the economic decline underscores the challenges facing the British economy, as it grapples with a prolonged period of stagnation and uncertainty. Despite initial forecasts projecting a marginal contraction of 0.1 percent, the actual figures paint a bleaker picture of economic performance, reflecting deeper underlying structural issues. It's worth noting that while the data provided by the ONS are preliminary estimates, they are subject to potential revisions as more comprehensive data becomes available.



The fourth-quarter contraction in GDP marks the most significant decline since the first quarter of 2021, exacerbating concerns about the prolonged economic malaise gripping the nation. With the British economy mired in recession for nearly two years, policymakers face mounting pressure to implement effective strategies to stimulate growth and restore confidence. The Bank of England anticipates a modest rebound in economic activity in 2024; however, sluggish growth prospects pose a formidable challenge for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he seeks to shore up support ahead of anticipated elections later in the year.



Alex Fitch, head of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, emphasizes the palpable apprehension among businesses in light of the recessionary indicators. Fitch suggests that the economic downturn will undoubtedly resonate as a cause for concern within government circles, urging policymakers to address the systemic issues impeding recovery. Against a backdrop of persistent economic headwinds, fostering an environment conducive to business growth and investment remains imperative to navigate the uncertainties looming on the horizon.

MENAFN15022024000045015682ID1107855738