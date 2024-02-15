Shooting defaces Kansas City after Chiefs Super Bowl parade, leaving 1 dead, dozens injured

(MENAFN) Police in Kansas City, Missouri, reported on Wednesday that following a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, a shooting occurred resulting in the death of at least one person and injuries to up to 22 others.



"This is still an active investigation," During a press briefing, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves made the announcement.



Graves stated that the police have retrieved firearms but did not reveal the quantity or caliber of the weapons.



"We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today's incident," she stated.



According to Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson, eight individuals sustained "immediately life-threatening" injuries.



The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Union Station. Among the victims, one fatality has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ associated with radio station KKFI 90.1.



"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano, lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," the station mentioned in a post on Facebook.



"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," it further mentioned.



President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact legislation to ban assault weapons, restrict high-capacity magazines, and bolster background checks.

