Calling All HSBC Credit Cardholders: Unlock Big Savings With Careem!

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 9:31 AM

Discover the power of the Careem 'everything app' for incredible savings on food, groceries, shops, laundry services and so much more!

Save big on food delivery

HSBC credit cardholders can get ready for a treat as Careem unveils its latest offering - 50 percent off on four food orders per month! From tantalising cuisines to comforting classics, great meals have never been more affordable. Simply use code HSBCFOOD at checkout and let your taste buds rejoice.

Discounts on groceries? Count us in! Quik groceries discount

Say goodbye to long queues and tedious shopping trips - HSBC cardholders can now enjoy 50 percent off on two grocery orders every month with Careem Quik! Fresh groceries delivered straight to your doorstep, are ultra-fast and easier on your wallet. With code HSBCQUIK, stocking up on essentials has never been more convenient.

Just make sure that your HSBC credit card is registered on your Careem account and select the card upon checkout, along with Careem's special promo codes to unlock a world of discounts.

Shop smarter with Careem's Shop 'til You Drop Promotion

HSBC credit cardholders can now indulge in guilt-free retail therapy with Careem's Shop 'til You Drop offer. Enjoy a whopping 50 percent off on one Careem Shops order per month, capped at Dh30. Whether you're treating yourself or picking up essentials, use code HSBCSHOPS at checkout and elevate your shopping experience.

Laundry day made easy

HSBC credit cardholders can bid farewell to the hassle of laundry day and enjoy 50 percent off on one laundry service per month with Careem. Clean clothes, no stress, and unbeatable savings - what more could you ask for? Discount automatically applied at checkout, making laundry day a breeze.

Don't miss out on these amazing offers - register your HSBC credit card on the Careem app today and unlock a world of convenience and affordability.

Careem Plus subscribers can also save over AED 200 on food and grocery orders, enjoy unlimited Careem Bike rides, get cashback on taxi bookings, and more - for just AED 19 a month!

Terms and conditions:

* Discounts only valid for HSBC card holders.

* Discounts only valid within Ghoroob, Ghoroob Square, Shorooq, Dubai Wharf, Manazel Al Khor, Remraam, Layan, Al Khail Gate, City Walk, Bluewaters & Bayti

* 50% off 4 Food orders per user per month, capped at AED 25 per order.

* 50% off 2 Quik orders per user per month, capped at AED 25 per order.

* 50% off 1 Shops order per user per month, capped at AED 30.

* 50% off 1 Laundry service per user per month, capped at AED 35.