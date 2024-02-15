European stock markets end Wednesday with gains except for Spain

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, European stock markets generally ended the day on a positive note, with the exception of Spain's IBEX 35.



The STOXX Europe 600, representing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, closed higher by 2.41 points, or 0.5 percent, reaching a closing value of 485.24.



Notably, the UK’s FTSE 100 emerged as the top performer, witnessing a notable increase of 56 points or 0.75 percent, concluding the session at 7,568.



Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX index recorded a gain of 64 points, equivalent to 0.38 percent, closing at 16,945.



France's CAC 40 also experienced a positive trajectory, rising by 52 points or 0.68 percent, settling at 7,677.



Italy’s FTSE MIB index displayed a similar upward trend, climbing by 195 points or 0.63 percent, reaching a closing figure of 31,329.



However, the Spanish IBEX 35 saw a slight decline during the trading session, falling by 8.8 points or 0.09 percent, ultimately closing at 9,916.



Despite this dip in Spain's stock market, the overall sentiment across European markets remained relatively upbeat, with most major indices reflecting gains by the end of the trading day.

