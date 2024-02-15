Qatar, Kazakhstan Discuss Ways To Enhance Trade Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev along with H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, opened the business roundtable between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Held recently in Doha, the roundtable aimed at highlighting the investment opportunities in the two countries and discussing ways of enhancing economic cooperation and partnerships. It was attended by representatives of commercial chambers, businesspeople associations, investors, and representatives of Qatari and Kazakh companies specialized in various fields.

In his opening speech, Minister of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that the participation of the Kazakh president in the business roundtable reflects the distinguished relations between the two countries and their keenness to enhance such relations in various fields. He stressed that such participation embodies the shared vision of the leaderships of the two countries that aim to enhance the current strategic cooperation, develop economic relations and stimulate mutual investments.

He emphasized that the business roundtable plays a crucial role as a platform for addressing shared economic concerns and examining potential investment opportunities in both countries' markets. Additionally, it strengthens the partnership and opens up possibilities for collaboration within the business sector and among companies in the two nations.

Minister of Commerce and Industry expressed anticipation in boosting the crucial role of the private sector in both Qatar and Kazakhstan, aiming to facilitate its effective contribution to the development of bilateral relations and the exploration of potentials and opportunities in both nations. He encouraged Kazakh investors and companies to capitalize on the promising economic and investment environment that Qatar offers for foreign investments.

He underscored Qatar's keen interest in collaborating with Kazakhstan across various sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, information technology, digital and financial services, food, agriculture, and health services, among others, to achieve the common goals of the two countries.

During the roundtable, the advantages of the business environment in the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan were highlighted. Discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Additionally, meetings took place between representatives of the Qatari private sector and several Kazakh producing and exporting companies to explore opportunities for cooperation, share experiences, and build new investment partnerships in sectors of common interest. The roundtable also concluded with the signing of four MoUs aimed at increasing cooperation between the two sides and boosting trade exchange.