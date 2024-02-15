The Commercial Avenue Hosts Spectacular Array Of Sporting Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Commercial Avenue hosted an exhilarating array of sports and recreational activities on Qatar's National Sport Day at its Joud Mall building in the Umm Al Seneem area.

Abdullah Abdulrazaq Haider, CEO of The Commercial Avenue Company, and partners came together to support this event, which celebrated sports and community engagement.

The Commercial Avenue planned a diverse range of activities tailored to all age groups and fitness levels. From exciting marathons to revitalizing fitness routines, and from spirited sports competitions to engaging children's activities, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Participants of all ages had an enjoyable time during The Commercial Avenue's National Sport Day event.

The atmosphere was full of energy and positivity due to the various activities and competitions that took place on the day.

This year's Qatar National Sport Day event was a success due to the large turnout of participants of Qatari nationals and residents, which reflects awareness of the importance of sports day. Moreover, the event owes its success to the invaluable support of The Commercial Avenue's esteemed sponsors: Kate Group, Prodip Car Care, Ansar Gallery, Viola Flora Trading & Sweets, Al-Sayed Houseware, Rabban Moto, Techno Q, Black Tulip Flowers, Punji Digital Printing Trading and Events, Ramez, Rocka Power Gym, TUV Rheinland, Abdulaziz Bin Jassim Group, Al Doha Maintenance & Services Centre, Papa Johns, Rashdan Bakery Automated, Simple Logic IT, Oriental Trading Co. Ltd., Instant Technology for Trading & Contracting, Eastern Gate, and Domino's Pizza.

Abdulla stressed on the crucial importance of sports in Qatar's society, echoing the nation's ambitious goals outlined in its National Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy.

Abdullah added,“The Commercial Avenue is committed to engaging in all sports events and contributes to supporting the country's efforts towards a healthy society, who contribute to the nation's progress and build a prosperous future for Qatar.”

The event concluded with the recognition of winners. Participants and winners have expressed their happiness with The Commercial Avenue's positive participation in reinforcing Qatar's National Vision 2030.