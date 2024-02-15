Cisco to reduce global workforce by 5 percent as revenue drops to 6 percent

(MENAFN) Cisco, a multinational digital communications technology company based in the US, revealed on Wednesday its plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 5 percent, equating to over 4,000 employees.



"On February 14, 2024, Cisco announced a restructuring plan in order to realign the organization and enable further investment in key priority areas," as stated in its financial results report.



During the three months ending on January 27, the company experienced a nearly 6 percent decline in revenue, dropping to USD12.8 billion from USD13.6 billion compared to the same period last year. Net income also decreased by 5.4 percent, falling from USD2.78 billion to USD2.63 billion.



Numerous companies in the US technology sector have been implementing job cuts since the final quarter of last year due to reduced income and declining advertisement revenue. Among these companies are Instacart, Snap, DocuSign, Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, and Alphabet, Google's parent company, which have collectively laid off thousands of workers.



In September, Cisco announced its intention to acquire cybersecurity firm Splunk for approximately USD28 billion. Following these developments, Cisco's stock price experienced a 5.7 percent decline in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq.

MENAFN15022024000045015839ID1107855715