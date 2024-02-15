Aamal's Joint Venture Elsewedy Cables Qatar Awarded QR1.2Bn Contract By Kahramaa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company , one of the region's leading diversified companies, is pleased to announce that Elsewedy Cables Qatar – a subsidiary of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding W.L.L., one of Qatar's leading industrial groups, in which Aamal is a 50% shareholder – has been awarded a 3-year contract worth QR1 by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (“Kahramaa”) for the supply of low and medium voltage cables.

Rashid bin Ali Al Mansouri, CEO of Aamal, commented:“We are very pleased to announce this significant contract win as through Aamal subsidiaries and joint ventures, Aamal is seen as a trusted contributor to Qatar's growth and development, playing a key role in major mega projects.

This contract win also highlights Elsewedy Cables Qatar position as a premier supplier capable of meeting the demands of large-scale projects in Qatar. We are proud of Elsewedy Cables Qatar's sustained market leadership over nearly two decades, the result of continuous investment and expansion of its product portfolio. Aamal remains well-positioned to capitalize on different opportunities across many economic sectors, delivering value for all our stakeholders.”

Ahmed Fathy Elswedy, Executive Vice President of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, commented:“We are pleased to announce that Kahramaa has awarded Elsewedy Cables Qatar such a significant project for the supply of low and medium voltage cables. Through its quality products, expertise and unwavering dedication, Elsewedy has a long track record of contributing to Qatar's infrastructure advancements. We have a longstanding relationship with Kahrama, successfully delivering projects through our commitment to meeting deadlines and providing incomparable products. We are committed to remaining a reliable partner, supporting Qatar's growth and 2030 vision. Our extensive range of high-quality products, coupled with our expertise and dedicated team, will continue to underpin our success.”