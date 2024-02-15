QC Chairman Underscores Importance Of Activating Mou Signed With Kazakhstan Chamber

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber's Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani (pictured) praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that these relations have seen rapid development and growth, encompassing all areas, especially in economic and commercial sectors.

This came during the Qatar-Kazakhstan Business Roundtable, which was held yesterday at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, in the presence of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H E Kassym Jomart Tokayev, and H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed thanks and appreciation to H E the Kazakhstani President for his interest in meeting with Qatari business owners and investors at the round table, assuring that the Qatar Chamber, as the representative of the Qatari private sector, highly welcomes the enhancement of cooperation among companies in both countries.

He also highlighted the Chamber's interest in activating the memorandum of understanding signed with the Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry a few years ago. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between the Qatari and Kazakh private sectors, facilitating exchange visits between business sectors with the aim of establishing joint ventures and exchanging expertise between Qatari firms and their counterparts from Kazakhstan.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber further stated

that despite the distinguished relations between both countries and their mutual eagerness to develop them across various economic sectors, the trade volume between them remains weak and does not meet the level of ambitions.

Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that the private sector in both countries can play a major role in stimulating trade through the establishment of trade alliances and mutual investments between Qatari and Kazakh firms, especially considering the encouraging investment climate and abundance of opportunities in both countries.

Elaborating on Qatar's investment climate, Sheikh Khalifa said that the State of Qatar boasts world-class infrastructure, leading legislation, and investment incentives and facilities. He highlighted that these factors consequently stimulate global companies and foreign investors to invest in Qatar.

He invited Kazakh companies to invest in Qatar and forge commercial alliances and investments with their Qatari counterparts. Additionally, he called on Qatari investors to capitalize on the attractive investment climate in Kazakhstan and explore opportunities available in sectors such as agriculture, mining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, food production, and others.