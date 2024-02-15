(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The prestigious H H The Amir Sword Festival showcases unprecedented action every year and the 2024 edition will be no different.

Carrying a whopping prize money of $10m, the eagerly-awaited racing gala set to take place at the Al Rayyan Racecourse has attracted the highest number of entries with prominent horses vying for glory during three days of action that begins today.

The international participation for the event is also like never before with horses from France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and Oman ready for thrilling contests besides the Qatar-trained challengers.

Yesterday, the draw for Saturday's feature races for H H The Amir Sword and H H The Amir Trophy (International Group 3) – each carrying money of $2 – added to excitement ahead of the thrilling spectacle.



Al Zeer in action on the eve of the Festival.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) has left no stone unturned to host the popular racing Festival in a befitting manner with QREC Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi saying all preparations have been completed for the spectacle.

“We look forward to the H H The Amir Sword Festival as the pinnacle of the QREC racing calendar, placing Qatar in the spotlight on the global sports scene. As the H H The Amir Sword Festival begins, the QREC management looks forward to a world-class organization on par with the world's most prestigious racing meetings staged at the top tracks worldwide,” he said earlier.

The opening day features eight races as a total of 26 races will be held throughout the Festival.

Today's event dubbed the Sand Championships Day will see the races for the leading horses, based in Qatar, which perform well on the sand track. Horses will compete in Thoroughbreds, Purebred Arabians, Local Bred Thoroughbreds and Local Bred Arabians categories with each race worth $100,000..

Nibras Racing Syndicate's Nuvolari won last year's Thoroughbred Sand Championship after a five-and-a-half-length victory.

The Al Rayyan Breeders Cup Day tomorrow will feature 10 races allocated to top runners which prefer the grass track.



Challengers gear up for H H The Amir Sword Festival.

The categories to be contested include Thoroughbreds, Purebred Arabians, Local Bred Thoroughbreds and Local Bred Arabians.

The feature race for Local Bred Thoroughbreds tomorrow carrying $400,000 in prize money will offer Al Rayyan Breeders Cup to the winners. Al Zubarah Trophy, worth $200,000, for Local Bred Purebred Arabians will be the other major event on the second day of the Festival.

All eyes will be on Wathnan Racing's Equinoxe in the Al Rayyan Breeders Cup as he was the champion local bred thoroughbreds and claimed the race last season. Khalifa bin Sheail Al-Kuwari's Layeq will be among the favourites to win the Al Zubarah Trophy with his connections hoping for the title after he secured third position in the same race last year.



The draw for Saturday's feature races was held yesterday. PIC: Juhaim/QREC

The final day will throw up most exciting races of the Festival with eight contests for International Thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians, including top international race horses ridden by famous jockeys in each race, scheduled on Saturday.

There will be five races for Thoroughbreds over all the most important racing distances: sprint (1200m), one mile (1600m), 2000m, and the classic distance of 2400m for the biggest race of all, the H H The Amir Trophy. There are three races for Purebred Arabians, including two races at Group 1 level, the pinnacle of Purebred Arabian racing worldwide.

Shadai Race Horse Co. Ltd's Zeffiro will be a horse to look out for in the 2400m H H The Amir Trophy. The Japan horse is tremendously consistent and never missed out on top four. He was second by a length in a major international Group 1 race in Hong Kong on his last start in December.



Wathnan Racing's Simca Mille is the big local hope for Qatar in the H H The Amir Trophy as he won a Group 1 race in Germany six months ago, then ran creditably in Europe's biggest thoroughbred race, the Qatar Arc De Triomphe, in October.

Also, Al Shaqab Racing's Al Ghadeer – the best Purebred Arabian in the world – is expected to grab the spotlight in H H The Amir Sword contest. The only possible reason that might stop him is the 2400m distance, which he will try for the first time.

Today's race card

Race 1: Premium Maiden Cup for 4-6YO Local Purebred Arabians over 1700m

Race 2: Premium Maiden Cup for 4-6YO Local Thoroughbreds over 1700m

Race 3: Premium Maiden Cup for 4-6 Purebred Arabians over 1700m

Race 4: Thoroughbred 3YO Sand Championship over 1700m

Race 5: Local Purebred Arabian Sand Championship, Open Race for 4YO and older horses over 1700m

Race 6: Local Thoroughbred Sand Championship for 4YO and older horses over 1200m

Race 7: Purebred Arabian Sand Championship for 4YO and older horses over 1700m

Race 8: Thoroughbred Sand Championship for 4YO and older horses over 1700m