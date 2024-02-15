Over 150 Riders Set For Action At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly-anticipated H H The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival gets underway today with over 150 riders representing 28 countries eyeing top honours in the three-day event being hosted at Al Shaqab.

The annual gala that features top class showjumping and dressage competitions is welcoming international riders for the first time since 2016, offering over €650,000 in prize money to the contestants. The prestigious Festival will also award Amir's Sword to a local dressage rider for the first time.

Qatari showjumper Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi astride stallion Morocco won H H The Amir Sword last year after claiming the Big Tour win.

Riders will be seen in action both at Longines Indoor and Outdoor Arenas during three days of action with today's card showing nine contests in three-star and five-star categories besides the dressage categories.

“All arrangements have been finalised and we are ready to host an exceptional Festival. This is an extension of the last month's Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024 which became a roaring success,” Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Secretary-General and Chairman of Festival's Supreme Organising Committee Sheikh Ahmed bin Nouh Al Thani told a press conference at Al Shaqab yesterday.



QEF Secretary-General and Chairman of Festival's Supreme Organising Committee Sheikh Ahmed bin Nouh Al Thani (third left) with representatives of sponsors after the press conference.

As many as 201 riders from 21 countries participated in last month's Doha Tour, which was held over three rounds. The event saw a high percentage of public attendance with more than 15,000 tickets sold.

“We have decided to host the Festival at international level like the 2016 edition to raise the standards of competitions with an aim to give best experience to the riders. The development of our riders is the main goal of the Qatar Equestrian Federation,” he added.

Vice Chairman of Festival's Supreme Organising Committee Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla said the event is set to produce exciting action during three days of top notch contests.

“We will see prominent riders taking part in the Festival. Qatar will be represented by 70 riders while dressage events will see 14 male and female riders,” he said.

“The Festival will witness competition for His Highness the Amir's Showjumping Sword in the five-star Grand Prix race, and His Highness the Amir's Dressage Sword is designated for our local riders,” he added.

On the second day, riders will take part in six events tomorrow, while nine events will be decided on the last day on Saturday including the feature event CS15* - 1.60m carrying a purse of €308,600.

Organisers have planned several entertainment activities for spectators with tickets for general stands up for grabs at QR25 at VIP tickets for the Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze category including seats in the VIP suite at the Longines Outdoor Arena are also available.

This year's Festival is sponsored by the Doha Bank, Vodafone Qatar, Al Abdulghani Motors, Kinto, Al Kass Sports Channels, Zabarjad Jewellery, White Event and Gulfcrafts in addition to a strategic partnership by the Qatar Olympic Committee and Al Shaqab.

A number of agreements were signed with sponsors in the presence of representatives of the tournament organising committee and sponsors on the sidelines of yesterday's press conference.