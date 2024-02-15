Doha Bank Sponsors H H The Amir's Sword Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Qatar, announced its sponsorship of the prestigious H H The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival, scheduled to take place from today.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Fahad bin Jabor Al Thani, representing Doha Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“We are honoured to be named an official sponsor of H H the Amir Sword International Festival. This collaboration emphasises our commitment to fostering the growth of talented Qatari riders, amidst both local and international participation. As part of our corporate social responsibility strategy, this partnership exemplifies Doha Bank's dedication to supporting diverse events, particularly equestrian sports, integral to Qatar's rich cultural heritage. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations with the Qatar Equestrian Federation in organising and hosting tournaments, advancing the development of this sport together.”

Concluding his remarks at the press conference, Sheikh Mohammad bin Fahad extended gratitude to the festival organisers, conveying best wishes for their continued success. He highlighted Doha Bank's pride in Qatar's global recognition as a sporting capital and premier host of major international tournaments.