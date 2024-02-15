Six Teams Ready To Compete For Title In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Friendly Basketball Championship, a friendly tournament, is set to commence today and will continue until February 18 at Lusail Hall.

Six teams, namely Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Central African Republic, and Jordan, will be participating in the event. The opening match will be held at 5pm between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, followed by the match between Bahrain and Egypt at 7pm. Entry to the tournament is free for the public.

The teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Central African Republic, while Group B includes Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. This international basketball tournament serves as a preparation for some teams participating in the 2025 Asian qualifiers, while others are preparing for the African qualifiers.

The host team, Qatar, will kick off the tournament by playing against Saudi Arabia. In the second group matches, the Egyptian team will face the Bahrain team. On the second day, the Qatar team will compete against the Central African team, while Bahrain will face the Jordanian team.

On the closing day, February 18, the teams will face their counterparts from the second group based on their positions.

This international tournament is part of Qatar's preparations for the Asian Basketball Cup 2025 qualifiers. The Qatar national team has been placed in the fifth group, alongside Iran, Kazakhstan, and India.

The qualifying draw, which included 24 teams, took place in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Sixteen teams will secure a spot in the continental championship through three qualifying windows, with matches starting this February.

Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, the Secretary General of the Qatar Basketball Federation, has confirmed that all necessary arrangements for the tournament have been completed. He also mentioned that the participating teams have arrived in Doha and finished their preparations for the international tournament.

In press statements, Al Kuwari emphasized that all participating teams are bringing their top players and are aiming to utilize the tournament as a preparation for upcoming continental and international competitions.

The Secretary-General highlighted that the international tournament serves as the ideal preparation for our national team, which is gearing up to play its initial matches in the Asian qualifiers for the Asian Cup Finals in a few days.

"The first match of our national team will be against Kazakhstan on Monday, February 26, at the Lusail Hall," Al Kuwari said.

He also emphasized that the international tournament, hosted by Qatar, is part of the promotion program for the Qatar World Cup 2027. This comprehensive program encompasses various sporting and entertainment events and activities, continuing until the commencement of the international tournament in Doha.

Al Kuwari expressed gratitude to all the participating teams for their cooperation and coordination in order to achieve optimal results during the tournament. He further added that basketball enthusiasts are welcome to attend and witness the matches at the Lusail Hall, as entry has been decided to be free.