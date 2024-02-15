Dollar rises to near 3-month high on surprise inflation data

(MENAFN) The dollar surged to its highest levels in nearly three months against a basket of major currencies, following unexpected inflation data from the United States. The release of figures indicating higher inflation prompted a shift in market sentiment, with diminishing expectations for the Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate cuts in the near term.



The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of six key currencies, including the yen, euro, and British pound, climbed to 104.77, hovering close to its recent peak recorded just two days prior at 104.96. This rapid ascent underscored the impact of the inflation data on currency markets, as investors recalibrated their positions in response to the newfound uncertainty surrounding future monetary policy adjustments by the US central bank.



The unexpected uptick in inflation figures injected fresh momentum into the dollar's rally, as traders reevaluated their outlook on interest rates amid concerns of a potentially more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve. The prospect of higher borrowing costs typically bolsters a currency's appeal to investors seeking higher returns, further bolstering the dollar's ascent in the foreign exchange markets.



Market participants closely scrutinized the inflation data, which defied earlier expectations and contributed to a reassessment of the economic landscape. The resilience of the dollar against its major counterparts underscored the currency's status as a safe-haven asset, particularly in times of heightened uncertainty surrounding monetary policy and economic fundamentals.



As the dollar maintained its upward trajectory, investors remained vigilant for further developments that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy stance in the coming months. The confluence of factors driving the dollar's recent gains highlighted the intricate interplay between economic data, market sentiment, and central bank policy, underscoring the dynamic nature of global currency markets.

MENAFN15022024000045015682ID1107855706