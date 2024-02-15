               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sheikh Joaan Meets IOC Member


2/15/2024 4:33:52 AM

The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member Anant Singh on the sidelines of the Aquatics Worlds.

The meeting focused on a number of topics of common interest, particularly with regard to the Paris Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in July and August this year. Additionally, H E Sheikh Joaan attended the final of the women's high diving competition which took place at the Old Doha Port.

