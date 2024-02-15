Fitch Ratings: US states maintain robust fiscal position

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings stated in a release on Wednesday that in spite of their low revenues, US states maintain a robust fiscal position.



"Prior-year surpluses and prudent actions will enable most states to manage lower revenue growth or revenue declines in 2024 without affecting overall fiscal resilience and credit ratings," the release mentioned.



"States that have made large tax cuts or are planning additional cuts are particularly vulnerable to further revenue weakening in the coming year," Fitch Ratings further mentioned, however.



Fitch reported that state revenues surpassed forecasts for the third consecutive year in the 2023 fiscal year. However, the agency highlighted that its examination of monthly revenue from a total of 41 states revealed annual declines in 21 states, attributed to reduced personal savings, moderating inflation, and tax reductions.



Notably, certain states such as New Jersey and Illinois utilized surplus revenues to address long-term liabilities and finance capital projects with cash instead of borrowing. Fitch observed that this strategy enhanced their ability to withstand potential future revenue downturns.



"Slower revenue growth or revenue declines are not immediately triggering budget challenges in all states," it also said.

MENAFN15022024000045015839ID1107855701