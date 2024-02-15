(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a career US Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if before 1983 he had significant exposure to asbestos on navy ships, submarines or shipyards. For career Navy Veteran chances are very good that they served on multiple ships, submarines or they were deployed to a shipyard with their ship or submarine. Financial compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and they might also qualify for VA Disability Benefits as we would be happy to discuss.

"Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer-who decades ago had substantial exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard frequently do not want to pursue financial compensation because they mistakenly assume it will involve suing the navy. In reality-the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this as we would be more than happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"If your husband or dad is a career Navy Veteran with lung cancer and he had routine exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1983-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We provide on the spot access to some of the nation's most elite asbestos attorneys for compensation and VA Benefits Specialists-and our services are free."

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We have provided this check list to assist the Navy Veteran because this information is needed for them to get compensated if they now have lung cancer. Our appeal is nationwide. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who had routine exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1983 and he now has lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for people like this and the service we provide is free of charge."

