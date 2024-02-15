Mandarin Oriental, Doha: An Intimate And Stylish Urban Retreat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nestled in the smart city Msheireb Downtown Doha, 5-star hotel Mandarin Oriental, Doha is a symbol of sophistication, offering an unrivaled experience in luxury living. From its outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre to the enticing Mediterranean delights served in-house, the hotel seamlessly blends contemporary design with subtle nods to traditional Qatari heritage.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha, positioned as an intimate and stylish urban retreat, stands at the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the lifestyle and cultural heart of the city. Designed by the world-renowned David Collins Studio, the hotel boasts 117 rooms, 41 suites, and 91 serviced apartments, where traditional Middle Eastern charm seamlessly meets Mandarin Oriental, Doha's legendary hospitality.

The Serviced Apartments at Mandarin Oriental, Doha is as an epitome of luxurious living and legendary service. Catering to those seeking extended stays in Qatar, these apartments provide the comforts of home uplifted by Mandarin Oriental, Doha's intuitive and personalised service. Offering a range of options, including one to four-bedroom apartments, each residence grants access to the hotel's sophisticated and state-of-the-art facilities.

Residents of the serviced apartments are bestowed with a plethora of exclusive benefits designed to enhance their extended stay experience. These perks include a 20% discount on hotel restaurants, laundry services, daily housekeeping, an underground parking space, high-speed internet access, and utilities included. It's not just a stay; it's a lifestyle curated for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

A true gem within Mandarin Oriental, Doha is "The Spa," embodying a holistic approach to wellness for the mind, body, and spirit. Spanning over 3,030 square metres, this wellness sanctuary is based on the Orient's ancient philosophy, harnessing the mystic properties of balancing the five elements. Pioneering knowledge, local wellness wisdom, intuition, innovative treatments, and skillful techniques converge to offer guests personalized programs tailored to address their specific needs and suit their lifestyle.

The Spa boasts nine spacious treatment rooms, including two VIP suites and an exclusive couple's suite. Immerse yourself in the extensive heat and water facilities, featuring separate male and female areas with indoor pools, heated loungers, steam rooms, dry saunas, and experience showers. The Spa offers a range of experiences, from the culturally inspired "Essence of Doha" services including "Arabian Journey" to the tranquil "Singing Sand Dunes experience."

"Arabian Journey" invites guests to explore the wonders of Qatar through a locally inspired treatment. This journey begins with a welcoming foot ritual, followed by a full-body exfoliation using a natural Date Seed scrub to cleanse and remove dead skin cells. Guests then indulge their senses with an organic Arabian Oud oil massage to release tension, concluding with a hydrating and nourishing facial massage using Date Seed Face Oil from the region. The treatment will run for two hours.

On the other hand, the "Singing Sand Dunes experience" offers a tranquil state of mind as guests cocoon their bodies in a mystical Quartz bed, accompanied by the harmonious tones of traditional Himalayan singing bowls. This full-body massage includes private access to the Oriental Suite for 45 minutes, either before or after the treatment. This treatment will run for one hour and 30 minutes.

The Spa goes beyond traditional offerings with a diverse range of therapies, including Time Rituals, Oriental Qi, Intelligent Movement, Digital Wellness Escape, Inner Strength, Body Treatments, Spa Treatments, Wellness Retreats, Holistic Therapies, Holistic Skin Care, Advanced Skin Care, Hydrafacial, Treatment Enhancements, and Mask Enhancements.

Following a well-deserved spa experience, guests can go on a culinary journey at Mandarin Oriental, Doha's distinguished restaurants.

Liang, the authentic Chinese restaurant, partners with Hong Kong Maxim's Caterer Ltd. to present unique and distinct Chinese cuisine. Executive Chef Thomas Fong Chin Fan, delegated by Maxim's Group, brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into Chinese food culture. Liang not only offers engaging culinary craftsmanship but also enriching stories and authentic flavours. The restaurant's name, translating to the beam of light reflected by the moon in Chinese, symbolises the connection between Qatari and Chinese traditions.

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Liang with a special menu from 7 to 24 February. Indulge in the 'Louhei' Salad, symbolizing prosperity, and savor our Blooming Prosperity 6-course feast, featuring delights like Canadian Lobster and Mongolian-Style Wagyu Beef. A dining experience crafted for joyous gatherings and festive spirits, ensuring a prosperous start to the year.

Adjacent to Mosaic, Aqua provides a relaxed al fresco rooftop dining experience in a serene atmosphere. The semi-private seating makes it an ideal location for celebrations and gatherings, offering a refined rooftop oasis as a sophisticated escape from the city's hustle and bustle.

Every aspect of Mandarin Oriental, Doha, is meticulously crafted to offer an inviting ambiance, exquisite décor, and bespoke service. It's not just accommodation; it's an immersive experience where luxury meets lifestyle. The fusion of comfort, sophistication, and cultural richness creates an irresistible blend that defines Mandarin Oriental, Doha, as more than a hotel-it's a sanctuary for those seeking an elevated and holistic way of life.