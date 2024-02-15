Durlston Partners Expands Global Presence With The Opening Of Dubai Office

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Durlston Partners, a leading talent advisory firm specialising in technology, quantitative finance, and data science, is excited to announce the official opening of its Dubai office, marking a significant step in the company's global expansion.

The firm is headquartered in London, with a first international office opening in New York in January 2023, and is well-known for its focus on leveraging its buy-side technology knowledge to match clients with the professionals that are best suited for their role and organisation.

The decision to open the Dubai office, which is located in the DMCC at the heart of the JLT, is fueled by the growing presence of Durlston Partners' clients in the UAE and the increasing number of innovative start-ups choosing Dubai as their base of operations. The move is aimed at better serving clients in the region and tapping into the dynamic opportunities emerging in the Middle East and APAC.

Leading the expansion is Warwick Poelman, who, with 7 years of dedicated service at Durlston Partners, has been instrumental in building industry-leading firms in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Focused on Digital Assets since 2017, in his role, he will be driving Durlston Partners' growth in the UAE and Asia across Systematic Trading, covering Traditional Finance (TradFi), Centralised Finance (CeFi), and Decentralised Finance (DeFi).

Joining Warwick is Rahnpreet Sandhu, who is leading the buy-side division, focusing on Quant Trading and Technology, as well as Discretionary Trading for Hedge Funds, Asset Managers and Wealth Funds.

Warwick Poelman, Head of Dubai said: "We are committed to enriching the talent landscape in the UAE, identifying areas demanding immediate attention, notably in Quantitative Trading and Technology. With our extensive network, we aim to substantially enhance the talent pool in Dubai throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Meraj Bahram, Managing Partner said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Dubai office, a testament to our commitment to providing professional and valuable talent advisory services globally.”

About Durlston Partners:

Durlston Partners is a leading recruitment firm specialising in Technology, Quantitative Finance, Data Science, and Digital Assets. Headquartered in London, and with offices in New York and Dubai, Durlston Partners is dedicated to delivering exceptional results for clients worldwide.

