Microsoft reveals hackers using AI tools to boost cyberattacks

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, the American technology giant Microsoft revealed that hacking groups associated with Russia, China, and Iran have been utilizing tools from the "OpenAI" program, supported by Microsoft, to refine their cyber-attack techniques and deceive their targets. Microsoft's report, released on Wednesday, disclosed its tracking of these hacking groups, which have ties to Russian military intelligence, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and the governments of China and North Korea. These groups have been actively leveraging large linguistic models within the OpenAI program to bolster their hacking campaigns.



The utilization of these linguistic models, commonly referred to as artificial intelligence (AI), involves the processing of vast amounts of text data to generate responses that closely mimic human speech patterns. Microsoft's findings underscore the sophisticated tactics employed by these state-backed hacking entities, as they harness AI technology to enhance the efficacy of their cyber operations.



The company's discovery coincided with its implementation of a comprehensive ban on state-backed hacking groups from accessing its AI products. Tom Burt, Microsoft's Vice President of Customer Security, emphasized the company's commitment to preventing threat actors from exploiting its technology, stating, “Regardless of whether there's any violation of the law or any violation of the terms of service, we don't want those actors that we've identified, that we're tracking, that we know are threat actors, of all kinds, we don't want them to be able to use this technology.” Burt's remarks underscore Microsoft's proactive stance in mitigating the risks associated with the misuse of AI tools by malicious actors.



The revelation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by technology companies in safeguarding their platforms against nefarious activities orchestrated by state-sponsored actors. As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication, companies like Microsoft remain vigilant in implementing stringent measures to protect their products and mitigate the potential impacts of cyber-attacks on their users and stakeholders.

