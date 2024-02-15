Pharmaoffer Combats Medicine Shortages By Unveiling Expansion Into Cdmos Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMSTERDAM, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaoffer, a pioneering Netherlands-based digital tech platform in the pharmaceutical industry, known for digitizing the sourcing of Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), proudly announces a significant expansion of its services. This expansion includes a range of pharmaceutical services, including CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations), CROs (Contract Research Organizations), and other essential contract services.

Ammar Badwy, CEO of Pharmaoffer:

"CDMOs are a crucial chain in the pharma market. Whether it's for a PhD project that found a groundbreaking new medicine, a Vaccine that is needed to fight a global pandemic or a company that wants to create a generic medicine that is also affordable for all patients, a CDMO is needed for scaling up and production to bring it to the market.

This new activity positions Pharmaoffer as an all-in-one digital solution, bridging the gap between seekers and providers of pharma products and services worldwide. Pharmaoffer extends its user-friendly interface and transparency to this new domain, facilitating efficient and direct communication between parties.

Badwy continues: "Finding a CDMO sounds easier than it is. Every CDMO is different, for example, in quality level, production scale, and product types." And, these are long-term partnerships, so trust and chemistry between both companies is necessary. So, where would you start? That's the question we received many times from our clients in the last few years. This is why we now made a custom-built search engine for all pharma companies needing contract manufacturing-related services. Professionals can now get a clear overview of available service partners that perfectly suit their needs.

About Pharmaoffer

Pharmaoffer is an all-in-one digital pharma platform that simplifies the sourcing of APIs and now, a range of pharma contract services. With a commitment to transparency and efficiency, it serves as a bridge connecting medicine makers and API suppliers, and providers of pharma contract service. Pharmaoffer is active in 200+ countries and serves more than 80,000 pharma professionals on a monthly basis.

