(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market was valued USD 3.8 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market” , by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Solution (Software {Integrated IT Infrastructure Monitoring Systems, SNMP monitoring, Windows Management Instrumentation, Streaming telemetry, Standalone Software, Others}, Services {Professional Services, IT Consulting Services, Managed IT Services, Integration and Deployment, Monitoring Services, Support and Maintenance, Others}), Application (Healthcare, Banking and financial services, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Retail & CPG, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.8 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 11.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 17.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Deployment , Solution , Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AppDynamics. Broadcom Sample of Companies Covered Datadog Dynatrace LLC Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Market Overview

The market for IT infrastructure monitoring has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing complexity of modern IT environments. As organizations heavily depend on digital technologies for their operations, the need for strong monitoring solutions has become crucial. IT infrastructure monitoring involves real-time tracking and analysis of various components within an organization's IT setup, including servers, networks, applications, and databases. This enables businesses to identify and address issues like performance blocks, downtime, or security threats promptly, ensuring the smooth operation of their IT systems.

One key factor driving the market's growth is the growing adoption of cloud computing and hybrid IT infrastructures. As businesses transition to cloud-based services and use a mix of on-premises and cloud resources, monitoring these diverse environments has become more complex. This has led to an increased demand for comprehensive and scalable IT infrastructure monitoring solutions that provide unified visibility across on-premises and cloud-based assets. Additionally, the emphasis on digital transformation, combined with the growing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, has further accelerated the adoption of IT infrastructure monitoring tools. As organizations aim to improve their quickness, resilience, and security, the IT infrastructure monitoring market is expected to continue expanding, with sellers innovating to meet the changing needs of businesses in the world of modern IT setups.

Increasing Demand for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Solutions

The growing need for IT infrastructure monitoring solutions results from the fast changes in digital technology and the increasing complexity of modern IT setups. As businesses depend more on technology to streamline operations and boost productivity, the demand for strong infrastructure monitoring becomes crucial. IT infrastructure monitoring solutions offer real-time visibility into the performance, availability, and security of various components, such as servers, networks, applications, and databases. The rise in remote work, widespread use of the cloud, and the increasing use of diverse technologies make it challenging to ensure smooth operations and protect against potential issues. As businesses aim for flexibility and resilience, IT infrastructure monitoring solutions not only improve operational efficiency but also contribute to strategic decision-making by providing data-driven insights. The market is responding with innovative solutions using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to address the dynamic nature of IT ecosystems, driving the continued demand for advanced infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Continuous digital transformation initiatives align with developing technology

The increasing volume and complexity of data Increasing Demand for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Solutions

Opportunities:



Increasing adoption of cloud computing and hybrid IT environments

The rising complexity of IT ecosystems

Growing awareness of cybersecurity threats The expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Computing And Hybrid IT Environments

The growing opportunity in the IT infrastructure monitoring market is due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing and hybrid IT environments by organizations worldwide. As businesses look for improved flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency in their IT operations, many are turning to cloud solutions. Cloud computing adoption allows organizations to delegate infrastructure management responsibilities, utilize on-demand resources, and facilitate smooth collaboration across dispersed teams. Concurrently, the prevalence of hybrid IT environments, combining on-premises infrastructure with cloud resources, has become a favored approach, striking a balance between traditional and modern IT architectures. This change in the IT landscape has profound implications for infrastructure monitoring, as organizations seek solutions capable of effectively monitoring and managing diverse environments, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. The opportunity provides comprehensive monitoring tools that can adapt to the evolving nature of IT setups, supporting organizations in maximizing the benefits of cloud computing and hybrid IT while ensuring the reliability and performance of their digital infrastructure.

North America dominates the market for IT Infrastructure Monitoring.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. This region has seen strong growth due to the region's early and widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The United States, in particular, has played a key role, possessing a well-established IT infrastructure and high levels of digitalization across industries. The demand for advanced monitoring solutions has risen to ensure the smooth operation of complex IT systems and address cybersecurity concerns.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the IT infrastructure monitoring market is observing significant growth, due to rapid digital transformation and the expansion of IT infrastructure in countries like China and India. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, along with a growing number of enterprises, fuels the demand for comprehensive monitoring solutions. Government initiatives promoting digitalization and connectivity also contribute to the market's expansion in the Asia-Pacific, making it a dynamic and promising region for IT infrastructure monitoring solutions.

The Integrated IT Infrastructure Monitoring Systems Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global IT infrastructure monitoring market, the software segment comprises various categories such as integrated it infrastructure monitoring systems, SNMP monitoring, windows management instrumentation, streaming telemetry, standalone software, and others. The Integrated IT Infrastructure Monitoring Systems segment in the IT infrastructure monitoring market is an essential and rapidly changing part that provides comprehensive solutions to organizations looking for unified oversight of their IT ecosystems. These systems bring together various monitoring functions, like server performance, network activity, application behavior, and database operations, into a cohesive and centralized platform. This integration allows businesses to efficiently track and manage different aspects of their IT infrastructure, promoting a holistic approach to system health and performance. The Integrated IT Infrastructure Monitoring Systems segment is particularly important in the current digital landscape, where organizations often operate across diverse environments, including on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures. As the demand for integrated solutions grows, this segment continues to play an important role in supporting organization's efforts to maintain strong and resilient IT infrastructures.

Segmentations Analysis of IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market: -



By Deployment



Cloud

On-premise

By Solution



Software





Integrated IT Infrastructure Monitoring Systems





SNMP monitoring





Windows Management Instrumentation





Streaming telemetry





Standalone Software



Others



Services





Professional Services





IT Consulting Services





Managed IT Services





Integration and Deployment





Monitoring Services





Support and Maintenance

Others

By Application



Healthcare



Banking and financial services



IT & Telecom



Government & Defense



Retail & CPG

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

