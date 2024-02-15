               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice Location


2/15/2024 4:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EDP Servicios Financieros España, S.A.U.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: ...) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: EDP Servicios Financieros España, S.A.U.
Guarantor (if any): na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000
Description: 3.5% due 16th July 2030
Offer price: 99.473
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

