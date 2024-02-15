(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Report, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The market tends to be more concentrated in leading companies in terms of hardware.

The commercial vehicle telematics industry chain covers several key links such as OEMs, operators, terminal device manufacturers, communication service providers, and content service providers, and the market value is mainly distributed among hardware manufacturers and service operators. Wherein, hardware, the basis for realizing telematics, mainly includes T-Box, driving recorder, human-computer interaction terminal, and smart gateway.

T-Box: It is a telematics information exchange center, which can communicate directly with vehicle CAN, collect, transmit and analyze data such as vehicle status and condition, and then upload the data and analysis results to the backend via the mobile communication network. It can also receive the commands issued by the backend and send back execution results, achieving the purpose of reducing vehicle loss, fuel consumption and carbon emission and improving operation efficiency.

In the field of commercial vehicles, telematics services with T-Box as the data center are oriented to business, consumer and government users, and empower them in multiple dimensions, helping automakers to supervise and manage vehicles in full life cycle, fleets to cut down cost and improve efficiency, dealers to reduce financial risks, and drivers to enhance vehicle use experience.

Driving recorder: it is a special digital recording device installed on large passenger and goods vehicles to record such data as vehicle speed, time and location, according to 'Regulations on Implementation of Road Traffic Safety Law' and 'Technical Specifications for Safety of Power-driven Vehicles Operating on Roads' (GB 7258).

IVI: As a vehicle intelligent terminal, center console screen is the core outlet of information and functions related to in-vehicle human-computer interaction, telematics, ADAS, infotainment system, fleet management system, and repair & maintenance. It not only enhances driver's experience, but also is of great significance to reducing fuel consumption and cost and improving vehicle efficiency. From early 7 inches to current mainstream 8 inches and 10 inches, and then gradually to 12 inches, large touch screens have become a design trend of truck center console screen in recent years.

Smart gateway: It is an entry point that allows vehicles to communicate with the outside world. For example, SAIC Maxus' Smart Gateway 2.0 integrates 5G communication terminals, wireless communication WIFI module, high-precision positioning module, electronic exterior rearview mirror module and V2X module, and can flexibly adapt to various platform projects of commercial vehicles and passenger cars to enable more optimized comprehensive costs of related products and meet more intelligent needs at the same cost.

As leading players gain greater technical strength and their supply relationships become stable, the commercial vehicle hardware device market tends to be more concentrated in leading companies. In H1 2023, TOP3 suppliers (Xiamen Yaxon Network, Hopechart IoT and Smartlink+) took a combined 71.4% share in the heavy truck T-Box market.

With regard to supply relationships, Xiamen Yaxon Network mainly supported Sinotruk, Foton and JAC.; Hopechart IoT was a supplier of Shaanxi Automobile, Beiben and Foton; Smartlink+, a joint-venture subsidiary of FAW Jiefang, had its T-Box products downwards adapting to T-Box hardware of multiple manufacturers in software and hardware separation mode, and upwards was tightly bond with FAW, with a surging market share.

Commercial vehicle telematics suppliers expand business towards AD/ADAS and intelligent cockpit.

In terms of intelligence and connectivity, commercial vehicles are developing along the path of passenger cars. For intelligence, dual warning functions have come into mass production, and L2 functions such as LKA and ACC will be largely seen in vehicles in the next 2-3 years.

As for connectivity, as more sensors are used in vehicles, commercial vehicles will generate far more data, and need more vehicle connectivity and analysis technologies for predictive analysis. In addition, as new-generation drivers come into service, cockpit entertainment and interaction intelligence will become new development directions of telematics applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.1 Definition of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.2 Commercial Vehicle Market Performance

1.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Development History

1.4 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Telematics in Phase 2.0

1.5 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Telematics in Phase 3.0

1.6 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Telematics in Phase 4.0

1.7 Policy Environment for Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.8 Characteristics of Demand for Telematics by Market Segment

1.8.1 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Heavy Trucks

1.8.2 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Light Trucks

1.8.3 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Large Buses

1.8.4 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Commercial Vehicle Electrification

1.9 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Chain

2 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Terminal Devices

2.1 Overview of Telematics Terminal Devices

2.2 Terminal Device (1): Driving Recorder

2.2.1 New National Standard for Driving Recorder

2.2.2 New National Standard for Driving Recorder

2.3 Terminal Device (2): T-Box

2.3.1 Policy Environment for T-BOX

2.3.2 T-Box Market Size

2.4 Major Suppliers of Vehicle Connection Devices

2.5 Competitive Landscape of Connection Terminals

2.6 Supply Relationships between Connection Terminal Suppliers and OEMs

2.7 Commercial Vehicle Cluster

2.8 Commercial Vehicle Center Console Screen

2.9 Commercial Vehicle Operating System

2.10 Smart Gateway

2.11 Domain Controller

2.12 DMS

3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Service Provider (TSP) Platforms and Eco-services

3.1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle TSP

3.2 TSP Services Led by OEMs

3.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Platform Led by Chinese OEMs

3.4 Third-party TSP Platforms

3.5 Third-Party Commercial Vehicle TSPs in China

3.6 TSP Benchmarking Enterprise: Sinoiov

3.6.1 Business Summary

3.6.2 General Solutions

3.6.3 Internet Freight Solutions

3.6.4 Manufacturing Solutions

3.6.5 Insurance Risk Control Solutions

3.6.6 Freight Transportation and Logistics Platforms

3.6.7 Partners

3.7 TSP Benchmarking Enterprise: G7E6

3.7.1 IoT Services

3.7.2 Transaction Services

3.7.3 Bulk Logistics Digitalization Solution

3.7.4 Customer Cases

4 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Layout of Chinese OEMs

4.1 FAW Jiefang

4.1.1 Telematics Layout

4.1.2 Telematics Development History

4.1.3 Telematics Functions of Benchmark Models

4.1.4 Telematics Platform

4.1.5 Telematics Services

4.1.6 Overseas Telematics Platform

4.1.7 Partners

4.2 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles

4.3 Sinotruk

4.4 Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile

4.5 Foton Motor

4.6 SAIC Hongyan

4.7 Yutong Bus

4.8 King Long

4.9 If You

4.10 Changan Kaicheng

4.11 JAC

4.12 SAIC Maxus

4.13 Geely Commercial Vehicle

4.14 Dayun Auto

4.15 XCMG

5 Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Tier1 Suppliers

5.1 Hopechart IoT

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Revenue

5.1.3 Telematics Business System

5.1.4 Telematics Hardware

5.1.5 Telematics System

5.1.6 Telematics Platform

5.1.8 Partners

5.2 Yaxon Network

5.3 Smartlink+

5.4 Qiming Information

5.5 South Sagittarius Integration

5.6 Jingwei Hirain

5.7 INTEST

5.8 Yuwei Information

5.9 CVNAVI

5.10 Shanghai Hangsheng

5.11 Shouhang Communication

5.12 Dongfeng Electronic

5.13 Emperor Technology

5.14 Tiamaes Technology

5.15 Xiamen Lenz Communication

5.16 Xiamen GNSS Development

5.17 Vcolco

5.18 Guangdong New Space-time Technology

5.19 Streamax Technology

5.20 Deewin Tianxia

5.21 Sea Level Data Technology

6 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Summary and Development Trends

6.1 Comparison of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Development Models between OEMs

6.2 Comparison of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Users between OEMs

6.3 Comparison of Operation between Commercial Vehicle Telematics Suppliers

6.4 Comparison of Business Layout between Commercial Vehicle Telematics Suppliers

6.5 Business Expansion Directions of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Suppliers

6.6 Development Trends of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

