Eseye Named A Visionary In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Managed Iot Connectivity Services, Worldwide

GUILDFORD, SURREY, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eseye, a pioneer of integrated cellular IoT connectivity solutions, has today announced that it has been recognised as a Visionary in the Gartner® 2024 Magic QuadrantTM for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. This is the second consecutive year that Eseye has been acknowledged for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.Nick Earle CEO at Eseye remarked,“This is a fantastic achievement. The Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM is a highly regarded, independent analysis for the industry that offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity and vendors. We are delighted to have been recognised as a Visionary for the second year running, which we believe reflects our ability to execute on our clear market vision and commitment to move the industry forward with new advances in IoT device software, global cellular connectivity and IoT platforms, as well as service innovation.”As one of the most respected analyst firms in the world, Gartner® evaluates vendors on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within Gartner's view of the market. Visionaries have a clear view of the market's requirements and direction. They focus on providing a broader continuum of value to meet future market needs and effectively upsell and cross-sell within their installed base through trust and the extension of recognisable, iterative value.“This year Gartner® identified 16 IoT connectivity providers, including Eseye. This is fewer than in previous years, which we believe highlights how highly competitive and fast-growing the market is. We are proud to be moving in an upward trajectory year-on-year and believe that our industry leading Net Promoter Score of +50 reflects the superior value we deliver to our customers. This, combined with our ability to deliver >99.5% connectivity for every device on a global basis, is an important deciding factor for many of the large enterprises that come to us to support their global IoT connectivity deployments,” adds Earle.Eseye's customers comment on why they believe the company has been recognised for its Ability to Execute:“Since working with Eseye, we've recorded an 87.5% improvement in connectivity performance compared to our previous cellular provider and we're working with Eseye daily to make even greater improvements. In doing this, we have reached 99.6% connectivity which is better than we expected and it continues to get better every day,” shared Fred Roe, VP of Sales at PharmaWatch .In addition to Eseye being recognised as a Visionary, over the past 12 months the company has celebrated a number of achievements including:.Launched AnyNet SMARTconnectTM: an innovative, flexible, agnostic on-device connectivity plug-in software that meets the need for secure, scalable, and resilient global connectivity..Introduced the industry's first IoT Readiness Level Index: an objective technical standard that allows organisations to compare project performance with others in their industry vertical..Won the Kaleido Intelligence eSIM Connectivity Solutions accolade for the 3rd time: a real strength as Eseye's advanced IoT connectivity solution delivers greater than 99.6% connectivity globally which is unsurpassed in the market..Awarded a multi-year IoT connectivity platform contract from MTN South AfricaSteffen Sorrell, Chief of Research at Kaleido Intelligence testified to Eseye's advanced technical ability which includes 16 direct localisation interconnects plus additional sponsored roaming partnership which helps customers avoid any permanent roaming issues – either due to regulatory restrictions or the breakdown of commercial agreements between operators:“Eseye's roaming and localisation coverage footprint in addition to an innovative underlying technology proposal offers leading capabilities for connectivity resilience and optimisation.”While Eseye has made great strides in launching novel solutions such as AnyNet SMARTconnectTM on-device intelligent connectivity software and dominating the eSIM connectivity market in 2023, the company is committed to driving innovation and further developing its solutions. A roadmap is already in place to evolve its solutions to comply with the new GSMA eSIM IoT standard SGP.32 and launch a new line of HERA IoT edge routers with embedded global eSIM connectivity to deliver maximum device uptime.Reviewing managed IoT connectivity services providers? Get your complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant report here .Gartner disclaimerGartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, 12 February 2024, Pablo Arriandiaga, et al.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About EseyeEseye is a leader in global IoT connectivity solutions, bringing the deep expertise needed to integrate and optimise device connectivity across 190 countries and over 700 networks, delivering near-100% uptime.We bring decades of end-to-end expertise to help you navigate every step, all the way from idea to implementation and beyond.Nobody does IoT better.Learn more:

