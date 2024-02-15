Bioeconomy Solutions Announces Sale Of Sustainable Paulownia Hardwood Lumber To Venao Surfboards In Panama

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South Carolina Paulownia Lumber

BioEconomy Solutions, a leading provider of sustainable U.S. paulownia forestry solutions, has recently announced the export sale of paulownia hardwood lumber.

- BioEconomy SolutionsCOLUMBIA, SC, US, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioEconomy Solutions, a leading provider of sustainable U.S. paulownia forestry solutions, has recently announced the export sale of paulownia hardwood lumber to Venao Surfboards, a renowned surfboard and paddleboard manufacturer located in Panama Central America. The paulownia lumber, which was sustainably grown in South Carolina, will be exported to Panama and used for the production of handcrafted hollow wooden surfboards and paddleboards.This partnership between BioEconomy Solutions and Surfboard manufacturers and shapers is a significant step towards promoting sustainable practices in the surfboard industry. The paulownia wood is known for its lightweight and durable properties, making it an ideal material for surfboards and paddleboards. By using this sustainable wood, Venao Surfboards is not only creating high-quality products but also contributing to the preservation of the environment.According to BioEconomy Solutions, Venao Surfboards has purchased a significant amount of paulownia wood, which will be used for their upcoming collection of handcrafted hollow wooden surfboards and paddleboards. This collaboration not only benefits both companies but also promotes the use of sustainable materials in the production of consumer goods. It also highlights the importance of responsible forestry practices in preserving our planet's natural resources.The sale of paulownia lumber to Venao Surfboards is a testament to BioEconomy Solutions' commitment to promoting sustainable paulownia hardwood forestry solutions. The company is dedicated to providing environmentally-friendly alternatives to traditional wood products and is proud to partner with Venao Surfboards in their efforts to create sustainable and high-quality wooden surfboards and paddleboards. This collaboration is a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for the surfboard industry.BUY PAULOWNIA LUMBERLearn More:About BioEconomy Solutions (BES):BioEconomy Solutions develops Eco-Friendly Agricultural Crops For Energy, Timber & Food. Most recently BioEconomy Solutions won a contract to supply feedstock vegetable oils for the EU biofuel market, and just got approved to have that crop added to the ISCC European Union materials list.ISCC is a globally applicable sustainability certification system and covers all sustainable feedstocks, including agricultural and forestry biomass, circular and bio-based materials, and renewables.

Victor Garlington

BioEconomy Solutions

+1 843-305-4777

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

USA Paulownia Hardwood Lumber For Sale