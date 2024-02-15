Episode Six Selected To Join Mastercard Engage Programme For Instalments In Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Mitchell, CEO & Co-Founder at Episode Six, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building upon its initial enrolment in the Mastercard Engage Programme, Episode Six (E6), a leading global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and ledger infrastructure, announced it has been selected to join the Mastercard Engage Programme for its instalments solution in Europe.Despite the challenging economic environment and new regulatory requirements adding pressure to the instalments market, the demand for buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solutions continues to grow. And amid growing financial pressures, more customers welcome the ability to break payments into smaller and more manageable instalments.Against this backdrop, E6 saw an opportunity to leverage its flexible, cloud native TRITIUM® platform to enable incumbent issuers to launch new and modern instalment solutions such as BNPL. These new solutions complement issuers' current offerings without disrupting services on their existing infrastructures.In turn, traditional issuers can offer these new instalment solutions to banks, enabling them to provide tailored instalment offerings to their customers, thus creating new revenue streams. E6 is one of the few in the market that offers a ready-to-launch payment instalment solution that enables BNPL, instalments cards and loans-and that's just the surface.Mastercard Engage makes it simple for partners to build, launch and grow payment solutions for Mastercard's global network of customers and accelerate time to market for product innovation. Mastercard Engage includes a range of partners that each contribute different components and integration capabilities to enable seamless payment experiences. Participants in the Engage program also receive opportunities to boost their growth, gain access to exclusive resources and perks as well as enhance their brand's visibility."We're delighted that Mastercard has decided to include Episode Six's Buy Now, Pay Later technology on its Mastercard Engage platform,” said John Mitchell, CEO & Co-Founder of Episode Six.“We have strengthened our instalments offering to make it fit-for-purpose for financial institutions, providing a seamless, digital-first instalment lending experience that addresses the needs of their customers. Our inclusion in the Mastercard Engage platform reinforces our commitment to revolutionize the payment landscape and address the evolving needs of the market.”To learn more about Mastercard Engage, visit the website .- END -About Episode SixEpisode Six (E6) is a global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and digital ledger infrastructure for banks and companies looking to offer payments to their customers. E6 delivers the innovative capabilities needed to compete with disruptors by augmenting existing infrastructures. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are built into the core of E6's TRITIUM® platform ensuring clients maintain a market-leading position. E6 operates globally across 40 countries with an expanding team located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co., Ltd., Anthos Capital and Avenir. For more information, visit or LinkedIn .

